2 injured by explosions in Austin, Texas on Sunday, marking third incident in a week

Two people were reportedly injured during an explosion in Austin, Texas on Sunday, as the city has been rocked by three package bombs in the last 10 days, killing two.

According to the Austin EMS, two males were transported to the hospital Sunday evening with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Those who live in areas around the incident were being told by police to shelter in place. No other details have been released by authorities as of Sunday evening.

Earlier on Sunday, Austin's Police Chief Brian Manley announced a $100,000 reward for tips on last week's incidents.

"We need that tip, and you may have the one piece of information that let's us put this all together," he said at a news conference.

The string of incidents in Austin have occurred while the popular South by Southwest festival has been held in the city. On Saturday, officials had to cancel a scheduled concert by The Roots due to bomb threats against the band.

Austin police arrested Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, in connection with Saturday's threat.