2 shark attacks reported this week at South Carolina beach

Chris Carlson/AP
FILE - Beachgoers line the sand Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Aug 19, 2022
Two people were attacked in separate shark attacks in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, authorities said.

They reportedly occurred within about an hour of each other on Monday.

Karren Sites told ABC affiliate WPDE that she was waist-deep in the water when a shark bit her on the arm.

"I kept pushing at it to get it off my arm and it did," she told the TV station.

Sites reportedly underwent surgery and received hundreds of stitches.

The other attack happened about a mile away, authorities said. The Associated Press reports the victim suffered a glancing bite to the leg.

Authorities can't say whether it was the same shark involved in the first attack.

