2 workers presumed dead after trench collapse in Texas

Posted at 8:58 AM, Jun 29, 2022
Recovering efforts are continuing Wednesday following a trench collapse in Tuesday.

Officials say two workers are presumed dead after a trench they were digging for a sewer line collapsed and buried them.

The workers were digging Tuesday in a new subdivision under development in Jarrell. C

City spokesman Nick Spinetto says crews worked unsuccessfully for four hours to reach the buried workers. Spinetto says excavators have been brought in to recover their bodies.

The men have not been identified.

