3 people injured in shooting outside Six Flags amusement park near Chicago

GURNEE, Ill. — An amusement park in Illinois was closed early Sunday after three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot.

According to Six Flags Great America, the victims were injured after shots fired from a single vehicle, which immediately drove away.

"Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately and law enforcement is investigating," park officials said.

Gurnee Police said a 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Illinois, suffered a thigh wound and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, suffered a leg wound.

The third victim suffered a shoulder injury but declined transport to the hospital, police said.

"Based on the initial investigation, a white sedan entered the Six Flags parking lot and drove toward the front entrance of the theme park," Gurnee Police said in a statement. "The suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another individual in the parking lot. The suspects got back in the white sedan and quickly left the area."

"The shooting this evening was not a random act and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park," police said. "This was not an active shooter incident inside the park."

Park officials told the Associated Press that the park was closed early Sunday but reopened as scheduled Monday morning.

The names of the victims and details about the suspects were not immediately released, the news outlet reported.