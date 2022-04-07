4-year-old hospitalized after falling from 6th floor New York apartment

A four-year-old child is being treated at a hospital after falling six stories from a New York apartment.

The NYPD released dramatic bodycam video of officers rushing to help the boy after he fell from a sixth-floor apartment window in the Bronx on Tuesday.

According to ABC News affiliate ABC7, the incident occurred at an apartment at the Patterson Houses.

"When a 4-year-old boy fell out of a 6th-floor window in the Bronx yesterday, residents tending to the boy immediately called 9-1-1," the department said Wednesday. "In a coordinated effort by the residents, EMS, and officers from @NYPDPSA7, the boy was rushed to the hospital & is currently in stable condition."

Police said the child was alert and conscious after the fall.

Police rushed the child to Lincoln Hospital, where medical professionals immediately met them.

According to ABC7 and NBC News affiliate WNBC, the child sustained a leg injury.

How the child fell is still being investigated, the news outlets reported.