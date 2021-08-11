5 people jump from Myanmar building to escape police; 2 die

BANGKOK (AP) — Five people have jumped from an apartment building in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, to escape a raid by government security forces, and at least two have died.

Police officers said in a radio conversation during the raid that five people — four men and a woman — jumped before they could be apprehended.

They said three died, and the two others had life-threatening injuries.

But the government said in a later statement that the incident involved eight people.

It said two died, three were hospitalized, and three others were arrested.

According to the Associated Press, the raid was conducted by security forces after they received reports that explosives might be in the apartment.

The AP reported that the government said the security forces seized various items, including firecrackers, gunpowder, and “handmade grenades," the AP reported.

Four explosions were reported in Yangon earlier in the day, but it was unclear whether they were related to the raid.