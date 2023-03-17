6 live Giant African Snails discovered in suitcase at Detroit airport

Six Giant African Snails were recently seized at Detroit Metro Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the live snails were brought by a traveler who arrived in the United States from Ghana.

The snails were reportedly packed in the traveler’s suitcase.

According to CBP, the snails were meant for consumption, but pose “significant health risks to humans and the environment.”

“Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work diligently to target, detect, and intercept potential threats before they have a chance to do harm to U.S. interests,” said Port Director Robert Larkin in a press release. “The discovery of this highly invasive pest truly benefits the health and well-being of the American people.”

Giant African Snails reportedly have an appetite that includes 500 different types of plants along with plaster and stucco. They also carry a parasitic nematode that can lead to meningitis in humans.

CBP reports that they are prohibited in the U.S.

They encourage travelers to check current regulations before trying to bring food items into the United States.

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Detroit.

