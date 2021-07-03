Watch
NewsNational

Actions

9 people in custody after armed group causes partial closure of I-95 in Massachusetts

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by Massachusetts State Police shows police blocking off a section of Interstate 95 near Wakefield, Mass., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Police say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop. Police say the men headed into a wooded area and two suspects were arrested a short time later. Officials were still trying to capture the others in the group ( Massachusetts State Police via AP)
I-95 Massachusetts
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 11:05:51-04

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Massachusetts state police say nine suspects have been taken into custody following an hourslong standoff that prompted the partial closure of Interstate 95.

Police say the suspects include two people who were arrested earlier on Saturday.

The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the southbound interstate reopened, but northbound lanes remain closed.

According to the Associated Press, the standoff began around 2 a.m. when police noticed two cars pulled over on I-95 with hazard lights on after they had apparently run out of fuel.

They encountered between eight to 10 men were in military-style gear with long guns and pistols. They told police were headed to Maine from Rhode Island for “training.” They did not comply with police orders to put down their weapons and later retreated into the woods nearby.

It's unclear what the motivations of the group are, but police said the group's leader wanted it made known that they are not "anti-government."

“I think the investigation that follows from this interaction will provide us more insight into what their motivation, what their ideology is,” a police official said Saturday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!