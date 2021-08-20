Aaron Rodgers says he would have taken 'Jeopardy!' job

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, said he "definitely" would have taken the "Jeopardy!" hosting job if it was offered to him.

Rodgers made the comments while on the "Mad Dog Sports Radio Show."

"When you're such a super 'Jeopardy!' fan like I am, it's just so special to be on that stage and be in that environment," Rodgers said.

"Yeah, I definitely would have. If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure."

Rodgers was among the numerous celebrity guest hosts that filled in following the death of Alex Trebek.

Ultimately, the show named Mike Richards as the full-time host. However, he stepped down Friday after sexist comments he made in the past surfaced.

There is a new search for a host. It's unclear whether Rodgers will be considered.