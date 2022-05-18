Watch
Accused Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Joshua Bessex/AP
Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at the supermarket, killing and wounding people in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
Shortly before police say he opened fire, the gunman accused of killing 10 people at Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed a small group of people to see his long-simmering plans.

Discord, the chat platform where 18-year-old Payton Gendron kept the information, confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to the group about a half-hour before Saturday’s attack.

According to The New York Times, none of the people who were invited to review the writings appeared to contact authorities.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office will be launching investigations into social media companies in connection to the mass shooting.

According to James, the investigations will look into the social media companies and other resources the suspect used to "discuss and amplify his intentions and acts to carry out this attack."

The social media companies include Discord and Twitch, which is where the shooter livestreamed the attack.

