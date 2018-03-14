AMC Theaters hosting 31-hour Marvel marathon leading up to new Avengers movie

Have you ever said to yourself "I'd really love to watch every movie in the Marvel Universe in one sitting"?

Here's your chance.

AMC Theaters' website is teasing a super movie marathon to get Marvel fans ready for the release of the third Avengers movie, "Infinity War."

The marathon is slated to last 31 hours and lead into the premiere of the new film.

While admission price and times aren't up yet, the site says the marathon will start April 25, which syncs up well with the April 27 release of Infinity War.

Our advice is bring lots of popcorn and make sure you go to the bathroom before the 31 hour marathon begins!

In addition to the usual suspects in the Avengers movies like Captain America, Iron Man and the Hulk, the trailer teases that the Guardians of the Galaxy, Dr. Strange and Black Panther will also all be featured.

Check out the trailer for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War below: