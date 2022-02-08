Amir Locke's cousin arrested in probe that led to fatal raid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities arrested Amir Locke's 17-year-old cousin in connection with the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment, where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Locke while conducting a search warrant.

Prosecutors have charged Mekhi Camden Speed with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder.

The death of Locke, who was Black, has sparked protests and prompted an immediate reexamination of no-knock arrest warrants, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey last week announcing a moratorium. At the same time, the city brings in outside experts to study its policy.

Last week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that his office would review the police shooting that led to Locke's death.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the shooting occurred just before 7 a.m. local time on Feb. 2.

Bodycam footage showed officers entering an apartment with a key before announcing their presence, yelling orders to "get on the ground" as they rushed into the unit.

The video released by police showed a person, covered in a blanket, moving around on a couch. Video screenshots showed that the man on the sofa was holding a gun as police approached.

Police then fired three shots.