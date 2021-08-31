Watch
Analysis: War is over but not Biden's Afghanistan challenges

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Posted at 1:34 AM, Aug 31, 2021
President Joe Biden still faces daunting challenges born of the hasty end of the Afghanistan war.

They include helping to extract as many as 200 Americans and thousands of vulnerable Afghans left behind, resettling tens of thousands of refugees who were able to flee, and coming congressional scrutiny over how the administration was caught flat-footed by the rapid collapse of the Afghan government.

Through the withdrawal, Biden showed himself willing to endure what his advisers hope will be short-term pain for resisting bipartisan and international pressure to extend his Aug. 31 deadline for the American military evacuation effort.

