AP source: Cipollone agrees to testify before Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Pat Cipollone, Donald Trump’s former White House counsel, has reportedly agreed to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A person briefed on the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations, said Cipplone agreed to appear before the committee for a private, transcribed interview on Friday.

Cipollone's reported resistance to Trump’s schemes to overturn his 2020 election defeat has made him a long-sought witness.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified that Cipollone warned about potential legal ramifications on Jan. 6.

She said Cipollone was adamant that Trump should not go to the Capitol.

"We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen," Hutchinson said Cipollone warned.

Despite the warnings, Hutchinson said Trump was insistent on going to the Capitol, but the move was denied and he was taken back to the White House after speaking at a rally.

Cipollone was subpoenaed by the select committee following Hutchinson's testimony and requests to testify voluntarily.