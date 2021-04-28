Watch
AP source: Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home

Evan Vucci/AP
Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, talks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington. A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan residence. The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Rudy Giuliani
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 12:46:09-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan residence.

The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine.

Details of the reasons for the search were not immediately available, but it comes as news of the Justice Department continuing its investigation into the former New York City mayor.

The official who confirmed the execution of the search warrant did not have the approval to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

A message left for Giuliani's lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

According to The Associated Press, federal authorities are looking into whether Giuliani pressed Ukraine into investigating President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, by digging up dirt on them.

The New York Times reported that federal agents seized electronic devices.

