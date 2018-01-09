Arizona sheriff pardoned by Trump announces he's running for Senate
10:16 AM, Jan 9, 2018
Joe Arpaio, a former Arizona sheriff who was pardoned of a contempt of court charge by President Donald Trump, announced on Tuesday that he will run for Senate.
I am running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Arizona, for one unwavering reason: to support the agenda and policies of President Donald Trump in his mission to Make America Great Again. https://t.co/ANppBdDOtp