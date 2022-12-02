Arrest made in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff

An arrest was made in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball.

Houston's police chief said Friday that officers arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark. Police would not provide details about what led them to Clark.

Takeoff was killed on Nov. 1 outside of a bowling alley.

Chief Police Chief Troy Finner said a lucrative game of dice was going on inside a private party and there was an argument outside the venue.

Finner said he doesn't believe Takeoff was involved in the dice game or the argument, calling him an "innocent bystander."

Police said more than 30 people were at the party and took off without providing statements. Officials scolded them for not coming forward.

"We need people to step up. Do your part as a citizen. If you see something, say something," Finney said.

The death of Takeoff was a shock to the music industry as he was not known as a person who would get into trouble.

Migos have won several major awards, including a 2018 BET Award for Best Duo/Group. The group has released four studio albums, including two that were platinum and topped the charts.

