Biden to visit NATO headquarters in Belgium on March 24

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 13:31:24-04

President Joe Biden will reaffirm his solidarity with NATO allies next week.

In his first foreign trip of the year, Biden will visit NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on March 24.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said he has convened an "extraordinary" summit that will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together," Stoltenberg said.

According to CNN, Biden will also attend the European Council meeting while in Europe.

Biden's trip follows Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Poland and Romania, where she pledged support to NATO allies and Ukraine.

