Biden traveling to Massachusetts on Wednesday to deliver climate remarks

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to deliver climate remarks.

In a statement released Tuesday, the White House communications team said the President would be in Somerset to deliver remarks on “tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families."

News of Biden traveling to Massachusetts comes after it was reported last week that President Biden promised “strong executive action" on climate, CNN and Bloomberg reported.

The Associated Press reported that this comes days after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin sunk his party's efforts by saying he wanted to delay sweeping environmental legislation.

The Washington Post reported that Biden might declare a national emergency on climate, but no official decision has been made.