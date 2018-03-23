Blockbuster founder Wayne Huizenga has died

10:18 AM, Mar 23, 2018

Former Miami Dolphins owner Wayne Huizenga looks on before the FedEx BCS National Championship Game at Dolphin Stadium on January 8, 2009 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Blockbuster founder Wayne Huizenga has died. He was the only entrepreneur to build three different Fortune 500 companies during his career -- Blockbuster video, Waste Management and AutoNation.

At one time, Huizenga had owned three sports teams where he lived in South Florida -- the Florida Marlins, the Florida Panthers and the Miami Dolphins. He was worth $2.8 billion, according to Forbes.

 