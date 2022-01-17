Watch
British police arrest 2 in investigation into Texas standoff

Brandon Wade/AP
Police stage in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday inside the temple. The hostages were able to escape and the hostage taker was killed. FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said a team would investigate “the shooting incident.” (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 20:37:24-05

Police in Britain have arrested two teenagers allegedly connected to Saturday's hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue.

The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects Sunday or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning.

The hostage-taker, a British citizen identified as a 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed by SWAT team members after holding four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville.

The suspect demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of killing U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

The FBI said Sunday that there's no immediate indication the man had connections to any broader plan but that the agency's investigation "will have global reach."

