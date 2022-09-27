Browns' Garrett released from hospital following one-car accident

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been released from the hospital following a single-car crash Monday afternoon, a source tells News 5.

Garrett's agent confirmed Monday night that he did not suffer any broken bones in the crash.

Garrett attended football practice in Berea on Monday morning.

After he left the facility, seemingly on his way home, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth while driving south on State Road near Sharon Copley Road.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, an unidentified female passenger was in the car.

Troopers said that the car went off the right side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a rest.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m., and the cause is unknown at this time.

Officials said the Ohio State Highway Patrol Medina Post responded to the scene.

According to law enforcement officials, both Garrett and the female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said both were wearing seatbelts and added that Garrett's injuries were minor.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash, troopers said.

Traffic charges are pending.

There's no word yet on if this will impact Garrett's on-field status.

The next Browns game is in Atlanta on Sunday.

Courtney Shaw and Camryn Justice at WEWS first reported this story.