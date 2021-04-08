1 dead, 4 wounded from shooting at Texas business, police say

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Police confirmed a shooter at a Bryan, Texas, business on Thursday left one person dead and four others in critical condition.

A sixth person was transported from the incident after having an asthma attack.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. local time near Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

"There were a lot of employees inside," Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said, adding that police were asking witnesses for information.

Several hours after the incident, police said a suspect was captured in Grimes County, Texas, which is to the east of Bryan.

The Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Dr.

This article was written by Joel Leal for KXXV.