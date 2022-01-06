Capitol Police Chief says force sure 'to get tested again'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Jan. 6 attack, the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force is sure "to get tested again” and will be prepared.

Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told senators on Wednesday that he is making progress in resolving “critical deficiencies” despite major staffing shortages and thousands of new threats to members of Congress.

Manger appeared at a Senate hearing to answer more than 100 recommendations to move the agency from a traditional police department to a protective force.

The plan includes crucial efforts to address a shortage of about 450 officers.

Manger says the force today is stronger and better equipped to handle an attack against the Capitol or lawmakers than it was a year ago when hundreds of people stormed the complex.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump delayed the certification of the Electoral College votes which declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.