Carnival Cruise Line lifts some COVID-19 protocols as CDC reduces requirements for US cruise industry

Carnival Cruise Line said Friday that the cruise giant will now be able to lift some pandemic-era restrictions for passengers as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reduces some of the requirements for cruise passengers amid heightened COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The cruise line said that the changes will be made in phases, and they include:

No pre-cruise testing requirements for those passengers who are fully vaccinated and are on cruises lasting five nights or less

For passengers with cruises lasting six nights or longer, passengers can test up to 3 days before departing on their trip with Carnival.

Unvaccinated guests will not be able to access in-terminal testing on their departure day

Guests 2-years-old and older will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test that is lab-administered or a supervised self-administered antigen COVID-19 test that was taken at least 3 days before departing on the cruise.

Carnival said in an announcement that the first changes will be made starting on Aug. 4, focusing on cruise itineraries that are 5 nights or less.

For passengers who need to keep up-to-date on changes with their cruise, Carnival asks that they go to their webpage, which will continue to be updated as needed.