CDC director weighs in on safety of trick-or-treating on Halloween

This year’s Halloween is expected to be a lot more enjoyable for many children.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky said children should be able to safely trick-or-treat outdoors.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” Dr. Walensky said on Face the Nation.

The statement is a stark contrast from the CDC’s position in 2020.

Last year, it considered trick-or-treating a “high-risk” activity.

At the time, COVID-19 vaccines were not yet available, and the country was beginning to see an uptick in cases ahead of the winter surge.