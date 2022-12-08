Celine Dion says she's dealing with rare neurological disorder; Cancels shows in 2023

Celine Dion revealed she's been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time," she said in an emotional Instagram video.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer said has stiff-person person syndrome.

The disorder causes spasms that can make it difficult to walk. Dion said the spasms also don't allow her to sing to her capabilities.

"I have to admit, it's been a struggle," she said. "All I know is singing."

Dion has canceled her shows in 2023 and rescheduled some of them for 2024. She said she is working with a team of doctors and a sports medicine therapist in hopes of being ready to perform again.

"I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery," she said. "This is my focus, and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, doctors don't know what causes stiff-person syndrome and there is no cure. However, various therapies have proven to help manage the symptoms.