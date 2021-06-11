Chicago police officer arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities arrested a Chicago police officer on Friday for his alleged role in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Karol J. Chwiesiuk was arrested at his residence in Chicago, according to a criminal complaint.

He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, Chwiesiuk was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond on Friday after appearing before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Chicago.

According to the complaint and accompanying photos, Chwiesiuk wore a sweatshirt with the Chicago Police Department logo while inside the Capitol.

The affidavit said geodata from his cell phone placed him inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 between 2:37 p.m. and 3:24 p.m.

The newspaper reported that the police department stripped Chwiesiuk of his powers and assigned him to desk duty.