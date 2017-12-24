Claire's pulls children's makeup kits from shelves over asbestos concerns

INDIANAPOLIS -- Popular children's retailer Claire's has pulled several make-up kits from their shelves after a report claiming kits from several different cities tested positive for asbestos.

The company posted a statement on their Twitter account Saturday afternoon, saying they would be pulling the products as a “precautionary measure” while they conduct their own investigation into the claims.

“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products,” the company’s statement read. “We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines.”

The company’s decision to pull product comes after WJAR-TV in Rhode Island broke a story on Friday, claiming a mother had sent her daughter’s product off to a private lab to be tested and it came back positive for tremolite asbestos, which is a toxic, cancer-causing material.

The make-up in question was purchased at a Rhode Island mall, but after the initial test came back the woman told WJAR that her law firm purchased kits from 9 different states, which also came back positive for asbestos.

Exposure to asbestos has been linked to mesothelioma, which is fatal.

While Claire’s is pulling these items from store shelves, it is important to make sure that you don’t already have them under your tree this Christmas.

The impacted products include:

Aqua Glitter Kit

Jeweled Heart Kit

Pink Flip Phone Kit

Pink Jeweled Star Kit

Pink Jeweled Rectangle Kit

Pink Jeweled Heart Kit

Pink Glitter

Shiny Black Plastic Makeup Kit with Handle

Pink Glittery Makeup Kit with Fold Closure

Claire’s Eyeshadow Palette

Pink Sparkly Heart Kit

Claire's has not placed an official "recall" on the impacted products but has pulled all remaining product from their store shelves at this time.

Claire’s is not the first store to pull children’s makeup over asbestos concerns. Back in July, Justice for Girls pulled one of their products after a North Carolina TV station claimed tests came back positive for asbestos in at least one of their products. Justice later denied the claims, saying all of their tests came back safe.