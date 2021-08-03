Court in Germany sets trial date for 100-year-old former Nazi guard

A 100-year-old man is set to stand trial in Germany for his alleged role as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp in Berlin during World War II.

According to the Associated Press, the man, who is not named due to German's privacy laws, is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder.

The AP reported that between 1942 and 1945, the man is suspected of working at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party's paramilitary wing.

According to the AP, between 1936 and 1945, the Nazis held more than 200,000 people at the camp.

Although the number of people who died at the camp varies, scholars believe 40,000 to 50,000 died.

A medical evaluation was done on the suspect, which confirmed that he was fit to stand trial.

The trial is slated to begin in October.