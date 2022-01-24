Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

items.[0].image.alt
Bruce Smith/AP
FILE - The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May 21, 2013. Scheduled to arrive in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, the ship, with hundreds of passengers aboard, was diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File)
Cruise Ship Seizure
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 10:37:24-05

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship with hundreds of passengers has diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over $4 million in unpaid fuel.

Passengers were taken by ferry to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. One said it felt like they were "abducted by luxurious pirates."

The Crystal Symphony was scheduled to dock Saturday in Miami.

However, a federal judge there issued an arrest warrant for the ship.

Crystal Symphony is one of the ships of the luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises.

Cruise trackers show the ship currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.

According to the Associated Press, on Sunday, an unknown number of passengers were taken by ferry to Fort Lauderdale, which according to a spokesperson was “uncomfortable due to inclement weather."

It's not known exactly how many passengers are on the ship, with some media outlets reporting anywhere from 300 to 700 passengers, the AP reported.

The ship can carry up to 848 passengers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!