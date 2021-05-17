Damon Weaver, remembered for interviewing President Barack Obama at age 10, dies unexpectedly

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) -- Candice Hardy fights back tears. Her youngest sibling, Damon Lazar Weaver Jr., recently and suddenly passed away at the age of 23.

"He was a light, the life of the party," she said. "Everybody just couldn't wait to be around him. Family gatherings were always fun because of his presence."

At the age of 10, Weaver became an internet sensation. It was 2009, and he got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a trip to the White House and interview then-President Barack Obama.

Before landing his interview with the former president, Weaver got the chance to interview then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2008 when he was visiting Florida. He also got the opportunity to interview other high-profile people after his sit-down with Obama.

Weaver graduated from Royal Palm Beach High School with a full ride to Albany State University in Georgia.

"He was smart, so bright," his sister said.

Because of the pandemic, Hardy said her brother was forced to do virtual classes, so he came home last December, and then tragedy struck earlier this month.

"I had just gotten to work and my brother text(ed) me and told me that he was at the hospital," Hardy said. "And by the time I got there from where I work, he had already passed away."

"He always talked about being president," the Rev. William Holmes said.

Holmes is a pastor in the Pahokee area, where Weaver grew up. He said Weaver inspired others to be great.

"He was one of the few, one of the handpicked, that had that inspiration to be a great individual, and when someone passes along, and they have that greatness, that greatness goes with them," he said.

It's been two weeks since Weaver's death. Hardy said her family is trying to hold it together and awaiting word on what caused his passing.

"It's been hard, but we're getting through it," she said. "Like I said, we'll continue to pray and press forward."

This story originally reported by Todd Wilson on WPTV.com.