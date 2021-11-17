Derek Hough tests positive for COVID-19 one week before 'Dancing with the Stars' finale

Derek Hough announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel OK, I feel strong," Hough said in a video message on Instagram.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge said he is fully vaccinated.

"I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can," he said.

Hough's diagnosis came a week before the "Dancing with the Stars" live finale. ABC has not commented on whether Hough will still participate in the show in some fashion.

In addition to being on "Dancing with the Stars," Hough as a show in Las Vegas. "Derek Hough: No Limit" is being rescheduled

this week, the dancer said.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for 10 days.

Hough is not the first person on "Dancing with the Stars" this season to test positive for COVID-19. Dancer Cheryl Burke and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby also contracted the virus. Both recovered and have since made it to the finals.