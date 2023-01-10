Diamond of pro-Trump duo 'Diamond and Silk' dies

Lynette Hardaway, known as "Diamond" of the pro-Trump duo "Diamond and Silk," has died.

The former president posted on Truth Social that Hardaway died at her home in North Carolina with Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson by her side.

"There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time," Trump said. Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious heart just plain gave out."

The official Facebook page for the pair did not reveal a cause of death.

"In this time of grief, please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family but remember and celebrate the gift that she gave us all," the post says.

In November, the duo's Twitter account featured a post saying "pray for Diamond."

The duo rose to fame during the 2016 presidential election. They were fixtures in conservative circles and conservative-leaning media outlets, often praising Trump.