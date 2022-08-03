Dozens of windshields smashed by softball-sized hail in Alberta

A massive hail storm struck Alberta Monday night, shattering dozens of windshields on a busy highway.

According to Environment Canada, hailstones the size of softballs fell on the town of Markerville. Nearby Innisfail and Milnerton had baseball-sized hail.

An official from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told the CBC that more than 70 vehicles were damaged in Monday’s storm. The RCMP also assisted drivers stranded in the storm.

Got stuck in the huge hail storm at the bottom of Antler Hill between #reddeer and #Innisfail. Thankfully it’s just the vehicle that got damaged. Crazy stuff to experience though. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/3hLnJDhEK7 — Matt Berry (@MattBear3135) August 2, 2022

Gibran Marquez told CTV that he was unsure if he would make it home after getting caught on a highway in the storm.

“It was one of those things where I ended up calling my parents,” he told CTV. “I’m like, ‘I love you guys. I don’t know what’s about to happen.’”

Matt Berry told the outlet that assistance quickly reached motorists.

“There was lots of Good Samaritans... people who were passing by that obviously didn’t experience the storm itself that were asking if people needed rides,” Berry said. “The fire departments and RCMP were on scene really quickly as well, making sure everyone was okay.”

In addition to hail, gusty winds of up to 75 mph impacted the area.