E-bikes recalled after causing burn injuries

Nearly 22,000 e-bikes have been recalled after causing burn injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

Ancheer said it received six reports of its e-bikes with a model No. AM001907 catching on fire, exploding or sparking. The CSPC said users should stop using the e-bikes immediately.

Ancheer said it will offer a free replacement battery and battery mount to those who own recalled e-bikes.

The bikes were sold online from January 2016 through June 2022 for between $280 and $930.