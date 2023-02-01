Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges

A member of the Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted on rape charges and kidnapping charges.

A press release from the Ohio attorney general says a grand jury returned an indictment for Joshua Sills.

The offensive lineman, who is 6 foot 6 inches tall, is accused of holding a person against their will and engaging in sexual activity with that person in Dec. 2019.

Authorities said the incident was immediately reported, and the "Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation."

Sills was reportedly issued a summons to appear in court on Feb. 16, which is four days after the Eagles play in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN, Sills was placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list, making him ineligible to participate in practices, games or travel with the team.

The Eagles signed Sills, a rookie, as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He played in one game this season.