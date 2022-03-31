Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four

Country singer Eric Church canceled his show in San Antonio so he and his family could attend the Final Four.

According to Variety, ticketholders received a message on behalf of Church that said, “This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four."

In the message, Church acknowledges that his decision is selfish.

“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community," Church said.

Church is from North Carolina and describes himself as a lifelong Tar Heels fan.

According to variety, Church fans are being refunded. But it's unclear whether the concert will be rescheduled.

North Carolina will take on Duke in Saturday's game. The two teams are bitter rivals. The game will have even more significance because it could be Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game. He is retiring at the end of the season.