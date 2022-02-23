Europe braces for further strife as Ukraine crisis escalates

Europe braced for further confrontation after tensions over Ukraine escalated dramatically.

Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday after Russia’s leader got the OK to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions.

Hopes for a diplomatic way out of a new devastating war appeared all but sunk Tuesday as the U.S. and key European allies accused Moscow of rolling over Ukraine’s border into separatist regions.

The top U.S. diplomat canceled a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Kyiv recalled its ambassador and considered breaking all diplomatic ties with Moscow.

Dozens of nations further squeezed Russian oligarchs and banks out of international markets, and Germany halted a lucrative pipeline deal.