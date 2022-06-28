Watch Now
Ex-Sporting KC player Vermillion had CTE, a 1st in MLS

Ed Zurga/AP
FILE - Miami Fusion's Tyrone Marshall (15) assists Kansas City Wizards' Scott Vermillion after the two collided while going up for a header in the first half of a soccer match Sunday, Aug. 29, 1999, in Kansas City, Mo. Researchers have diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a Major League Soccer player for the first time, saying Tuesday, June 28, 2022, that former Sporting Kansas City defender Scott Vermillion suffered from the degenerative brain disease.
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 16:22:03-04

BOSTON (AP) — Researchers have diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a Major League Soccer player for the first time.

The Boston University CTE Center says former Sporting Kansas City defender Scott Vermillion suffered from the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to repeated blows to the head.

Vermillion, a graduate of Olathe East High School, died of an accidental drug overdose in December 2020 at the age of 44.

CTE has been found in more than 100 former NFL players as well as semi-pro and high school soccer players, but this is the first case in an MLS player.

Vermillion played in four MLS seasons. He played for D.C. United, the Colorado Rapids and Sporting KC, who were known as the Kansas City Wizards at the time.

