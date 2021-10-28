Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Facebook, Google, Twitter face grilling by UK lawmakers

items.[0].image.alt
<b>AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File</b><br/><br/>
social media.jpeg
Posted at 4:13 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 05:13:01-04

British lawmakers are set to grill Facebook and other tech giants over how they handle online safety as European efforts to regulate social media companies gain momentum.

Representatives from Facebook, YouTube, Google, Twitter and TikTok will be questioned Thursday by members of a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft online safety legislation.

Governments on both sides of the Atlantic want tougher rules aimed at protecting social media users, especially younger ones, but the United Kingdom’s efforts are much further along.

The hearing comes the same week YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat were questioned by a U.S. Senate panel.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage