Famed groundhog Poppy from Super Bowl ad euthanized

Poppy the groundhog, who is arguably best known for appearing with Bill Murray in a Super Bowl advertisement, was euthanized last week just before her fourth birthday.

According to a Facebook post, Poppy was set to attend the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association Annual Symposium when she started displaying pain in her abdomen. The post said that Poppy was suffering from a pyometra and was rushed into emergency surgery within the hour.

Pyometra is described as an infection of the uterus.

Veterinarians then discovered a large mass near Poppy’s large intestine, prompting her caretakers to make the decision to euthanize her.

Poppy lived at the Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation in Pennsylvania.

Poppy appeared in a 2020 Super Bowl advertisement with Murray for Jeep. The ad was a spoof on Murray’s hit movie “Groundhog Day.”

The average lifespan of a groundhog is around three years.

