Fans encouraged to exit Nationals Park after 2 shot outside the MLB ballpark, police say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Major League Baseball fans were asked to exit Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Saturday after a shooting was reported outside the ballpark.

The Washington Nationals said in a tweet at about 9:47 p.m. ET that the shooting was reported outside the park’s third base gate.

The team said fans were encouraged to exit the park via the “CF and RF gates” at that time.

“We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” said the team.

In a tweet at 10 p.m. ET, the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. said it was responding to the shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, in which two people were shot.

Police said, “it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time,” and that there’s an active investigation into the incident.