FBI reportedly investigating Texans QB amid sexual assault allegations

Justin Rex/AP
FILE- In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston. Attorneys involved in the lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment say the FBI has become involved in the case. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women who have sued Watson, said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 he and some of his clients have spoken with FBI agents about the allegations against Watson.(AP Photo/Justin Rex_file)
Posted at 4:55 PM, Aug 18, 2021
The FBI is reportedly investigating sexual assault allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson’s lawyer said the football player spoke with the FBI about allegations of extortion, ESPN reports.

"In April, the FBI came to us and told us they were investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. [Tony] Buzbee's clients had committed extortion in the way they were demanding money from Deshaun or what they would do if they didn't pay it," ESPN quoted Hardin saying in a news conference Wednesday.

Tony Buzbee is the attorney representing more than 20 women who have filed civil lawsuits that stem from sexual misconduct allegations.

He told The Associated Press that the FBI reached out to him and that he responded.

In April, Harden said that Watson engaged in sexual activity while getting massages, but claimed that all the encounters were consensual.

The NFL told USA Today Sports that it would be reaching out to Watson following news of the FBI’s involvement.

Watson did not play for Houston in their first preseason game.

The quarterback is not currently facing any charges.

