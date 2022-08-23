FDA: Blue Diamond voluntarily recalls 347,000 pounds of almonds over salmonella concerns

Watch Now
Posted at 1:36 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 14:36:43-04

The Food and Drug Administration announced that Blue Diamond voluntarily recalled close to 350,000 pounds of almonds due to potential salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA notice, the Sacramento-based Blue Diamond Growers initiated the recall after an internal sampling was positive for salmonella on the implicated lots.

The FDA said that the 347,650 pounds of the affected product are labeled whole brown almonds and were sold in bulk.

According to the FDA, the company issued the ongoing recall on Aug. 5.

The FDA notice said that the recalled products were distributed in California, Colorado, and Illinois and sold internationally in Germany, Morocco, and Canada.

