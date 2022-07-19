Crew members for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" who were arrested last month following an incident at the U.S. Capitol, won't be prosecuted.

The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia wouldn't bring charges against them.

On June 16, the news outlet reported that nine people associated with the show were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police and charged with unlawful entry.

The group included several producers and the man who voices Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Robert Smigel.

Police said they were found in the Longworth House Office Building after it was closed.

According to the AP, police said the agency asked the group earlier in the day to leave the building.

The group had been there to shoot a comedy segment for the late-night show, according to a CBS statement to The Hollywood Reporter.