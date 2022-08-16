First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing cold-like symptoms, according to a statement from her staff.

The first lady's communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said Jill Biden tested negative for the virus earlier in the day on Monday, prior to experiencing symptoms. When she re-tested, the rapid antigen test came back negative, but the PCR test was positive, Alexander said.

Jill Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has been prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.

The first lady plans to isolate for at least five days in the family's South Carolina home.

President Joe Biden just recovered from a bout with COVID-19. He was also treated with Paxlovid and suffered a rebound case of the virus.

The president, who is also fully vaccinated and twice boosted, said he only suffered mild symptoms.