Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Florida nurse pleads guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Harris

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue meeting in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 13:56:01-04

A South Florida nurse has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Vice President Kamala Harris.

A Justice Department press release said Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, pled guilty Friday to six counts of making threats to kill the vice president.

According to the release, Phelps admitted to sending her husband, who was in prison, 30-second video clips of her threatening to kill Harris in February.

In the clips, Phelps said she would assassinate Harris within 50 days, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said Phelps recorded some of the clips while her children recorded others.

After she sent the videos, Phelps said she also sent a photograph of herself at a gun range holding a firearm with a target sheet.

Two days later, she applied for a concealed weapon permit.

She later told investigators that she "doesn’t know” what would have happened if they hadn't shown up at her residence.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage