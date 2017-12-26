Gaming disorder to be named mental condition

4:17 PM, Dec 26, 2017

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - OCTOBER 10: A Minecraft digital artist points at the digital version of the character 'Sal' as they work backstage during a 'Playcraft' live rehearsal at The Playhouse Theatre and Arts Centre on October 10, 2017 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

A video gaming disorder is going to be named a mental condition for the first time, according to New Scientist

The World Health Organization is classifying gaming disorder as a mental condition, according to the report. WHO will make the change in 2018, and language has not been finalized. 

The disorder is defined in draft form as a condition if someone gives increasing priority to gaming "to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests," according to New Scientist. 

"Health professionals need to recognize that gaming disorder may have serious health consequences," Vladimir Poznyak, a member of the WHO’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse said according to The Independent. “Most people who play video games don’t have a disorder, just like most people who drink alcohol don’t have a disorder either. However, in certain circumstances overuse can lead to adverse effects.”

