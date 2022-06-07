Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made

DETROIT (AP) — Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the U.S. government says can fail.

Goodyear’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for nearly five years.

They are believed to be responsible for the deaths and injuries of 95 people since 1998.

The agency posted documents on its website Tuesday saying that it had pressured the company into a recall.

The documents say the tire tread can separate from the body, causing drivers to lose control.

The agency began investigating the tires in 2017 after a judge ordered the release of Goodyear data that had been sealed under court orders and settlement agreements.

The agency says dealers will replace the tires installed on recreational vehicles for free and provide a $60 voucher for the cost of professionally weighing a recreational vehicle. The company will also offer a $500 refund for tires not installed on a vehicle.